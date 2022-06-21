Gary Anderson and Kairo have returned after their month-long charity ride. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

After a month-long charity ride, a man and his dog have returned home.

Gary Anderson, from Kaponga, and his 11-year-old blue merle border collie Kairo travelled around the North Island in a 2001 Yamaha XJR 1300 to raise funds.

Gary and Kairo are members of the Taranaki Riders Against Teen Suicide (RATS), which supports mental health and spreads suicide awareness.

After selling everything he owned, and closing his handyman, gardening and lawnmowing business, Gary and Kairo left for their adventure on April 30, after a farewell from four-legged friends, and their owners.

He says he met a lot of people on the trip.

"It didn't take long for people to come and talk to me about their own experiences with mental health and people they've lost due to suicide."

He says Kairo is a magnet for starting up conversations.

"People come to pat the dog, and then ask about the badges on his vest. I tell them we belong to Taranaki RATS and what we do then the conversation flows from there. It's good to let people know that it's normal to talk about and shouldn't be shunned upon."

He says one weekend, he stopped in at a pub and took part in a pool tournament.

"We were just chatting as locals do. The owner told me by the end of the weekend, he found out more about the locals that weekend than he had in the 15 years he had owned it."

As well as people opening up about their lives, Gary says people also opened up their homes for him and Kairo.

"So many people opened up their homes for us, and motel owners who had heard about what we were doing offered us free accommodation and food. One motel owner offered us free accommodation and also gave us a substantial donation for the Givealittle."

He says the kindness of strangers blew him away.

"People would also offer to pay for gas and help any way they can. It really restored my faith in humanity that there are good kind people out there."

He says despite a brake problem and a flat tyre, the trip went smoothly.

"Chairman Nigel Scott met me on the trip and helped me with my brakes. We did the last leg together. When we made it to Broadway, I felt a sense of relief that I had done this. It was well worth it. It's something I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Kairo and Gary were welcomed home by Hope Walk New Plymouth and plenty of pooches on June 3.

"This was a fundraiser event. Dogs were entered in the walk and $130 was raised towards our Kairo's Suicide Awareness Givealittle page."

Now that they're home, Gary and Kairo have moved to Stratford, and are relaxing after their trip.

"Kairo and I were both happy to be on home ground after a month in different places."

He says he hopes to one say do follow-ups in the community, and also do a South Island trip.

"It's something the Taranaki RATS and I are thinking about. Nothing is set in stone but it would be pretty cool."

Gary says the fundraiser page is still going and hopes to raise as much as possible.

"We've raised over $6000. The Givealittle page closes in WHEN. We want to raise as much as possible. We're so grateful to everyone who has donated, every little bit helps."

Where to get help?

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1-11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Helpline: 1737

If it's an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.