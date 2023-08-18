Hāwera's Bohemian Embassy garden features in the festival.

Gardens are almost in bloom for the 19th annual Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

Taranaki Garden Trust festival organiser Anne Clough says there is an exciting line-up this year, with 43 gardens and interesting sites.

“There are 36 gardens and seven places of interest. We have a mix of places for visitors to see.”

Returning to the festival is Kowhai, owned by Neil and Linda Tapsell. Anne says the New Zealand Garden Trust five-star garden is popular.

“This garden features hostas, clivias, many maples, and over 900 rhododendrons and azaleas. It’s back with a new design and being unveiled at the festival.”

Jim's Wayside Acre is a new garden in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

There are six new gardens this year, including Jim’s Wayside Acre, owned by Jim Rumbal. Anne says the Waitara-based garden features a collection of dwarf and miniature Japanese hinoki cypresses.

“This garden features plants Jim developed when he was younger. It’s spectacular to look at.”

In Stratford, Ruth Taunt will open her garden to the public for the first time.

“Ruth’s garden is nine years old and features large rockery, orchard, chooks, glasshouse, pots and raised vege gardens, with old farming antiques scattered throughout.”

She says there are also new places of interest.

St Andrew's Church is a new place of interest.

“St Andrew’s Church in New Plymouth is new to the programme. Visitors will see the gardens and landmark palm trees, which are maintained by volunteers.”

With 36,900 visitors last year, 80 per cent of whom travelled to the region, Anne expects the same amount of visitors this year.

“We always have a lot of people coming here. New Zealand Campervan Association members are frequent visitors. Last year 68 motorhomes stayed in the region. We worked out it was an average of 71 visitors per garden.”

She says the event is a festival that keeps on giving, with places entered into the gardens regularly donating their proceeds to charity.

“The local Lions Clubs support us with a lunch event and then they keep the money they raise. It’s about sharing the love.”

Costing only $2 per garden visit, the festival is a way to have affordable fun, Anne says.

“It’s important to keep the costs down so there are no barriers to visiting these wonderful gardens and places.”

She says the trust is thankful for the support of councils and organisations.

“It all helps so we can continue to run this great festival.”

The Details

What: 2023 Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival

When: October 27 to November 5

More information: www.taranakigardens.co.nz