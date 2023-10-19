Alf and Bernie Christian look forward to opening up their garden for the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After taking a year off, Hāwera’s Gabots Garden is returning to the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

The garden, owned by Bernie and Alf Christian, is one of many South Taranaki gardens featuring in this year’s festival. Bernie describes Gabots Garden as a home garden.

“It’s something others can accomplish. I mainly have plants suitable for floral art like roses, hostas and other flowers.”

Bernie says it’s been a busy year, with her and Alf delivering fruit and vegetable plants and seeds to Hastings.

“We had other people donate as well. Alf built shelves for a trailer so we could take them up. The people in Hastings were so appreciative.”

Bernie says she looks forward to welcoming people back to her garden.

“I get a lot of repeat visitors who have turned into friends. A couple from Auckland and another from Whanganui always stop in on the first day.”

Bernie also sells maple trees and fruit trees.

“We’ve had people come from Wellington and Auckland to buy the trees.”

The shovel band will perform at Gabots Garden. Photo / Alyssa Smith

This year the garden features more pink, and a shovel band, she says.

“Alf turned some old shovels, wire wove and an old air vent into a two-person rock band. They’ll be playing some rock music. It’s quirky and something you don’t normally see.”

Their garden has plenty of upcycled items, she says.

“There’s an old couch that’s been mosaiced, old tables and chairs that have been recycled. We even have an old pram that’s turned into a garden feature. I like the challenge of creating something using an item that people have no use for anymore.”

Bernie Christian says she and Alf enjoy upcycling things like this couch they have made into garden art. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Her upcycling hobby goes past the garden, she says, with her and her friend upcycling denim jackets to sell.

“My friend Trish is the real artist and well, I enjoy doing them as well. She and her partner Rowan help us by looking after the gate. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Bernie will be supporting Taranaki Ostomy by selling hot drinks and biscuits.

“So far I’ve raised $700 for them in the two years I’ve done it. Alf has built this wonderful covered area where people can enjoy a hot drink and biscuit.”

The Details:

What: Gabots Garden

When: Open October 27- November 5,8.30-6pm

Where: 275 Glover Road, Hāwera

Cost: $2 per person

Other: Hot drinks and biscuits on sale to support Taranaki Ostomy, bring cash.