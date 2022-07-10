David and Samantha Turner from The Grange are the 2022 Regional Supreme Winners in the Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Photo / Supplied

David and Samantha Turner of The Grange have been named 2022 Regional Supreme Winners in the Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards champion sustainable farming and growing and were announced at a function on July 6.

David's great grandfather George Turner bought The Grange in 1880, cleared the land and established it as a successful farm that is now being managed by the family's fourth

generation. Half of the business is heifer grazing on a weight-gain payment system, with the balance split between sheep and beef.

Several sustainability initiatives are under way, including the management of plant and pasture, animal health, and native planting. There are strong focuses on soil management, minimising waste, staff welfare, and enhanced biosecurity and biodiversity.

The judges said The Grange was an immaculately presented farm, with the Turners striving to enhance sustainability for the benefit future generations. They were highly motivated and farming at an exceptionally high standard on behalf of the family trust.

"They have a strong focus on improving the inter-generational asset. And, by using labour, they're striking a great balance between work, life and community."

The Turners also won the Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management, Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm and Taranaki Regional Council Sustainability awards.

A field day will be held at The Grange in spring.

Other award winners:

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award: Rachael and Kenneth Short, Shortland Farm

• DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award: Rachael and Kenneth Short,

Shortland Farm

• Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award: Jono and Amy Ardern, Auroa

• Massey University Innovation Award: Jono and Amy Ardern, Auroa

• Norwood Agri-Business Management Award: Kieran and Olivia Clough, Wilaily

• WaterForce Wise with Water Award: Rachael and Kenneth Short, Shortland Farm