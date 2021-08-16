Funding boost for tourism in region welcomed by Venture Taranaki

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki will get $1 million in a new round of government investment to promote and co-ordinate regional tourism.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has announced that $1 million in funding will go to Venture Taranaki, from the Ministry of Business, and Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery, and Re-Set Plan 2021/22.

Venture Taranaki's chief executive Justine Gilliland says the news is fantastic for the region and regional tourism organisations nationwide.

"The visitor sector in Taranaki contributes hugely to the vibrancy of our region, while also contributing economically. This additional funding will help us to build upon the work we have already undertaken to support the region's visitor sector to be strong, resilient, and future-ready".

Justine says with the funding Venture Taranaki will be about to continue visitor futures work.

The visitor futures work by Venture Taranaki looks closely at the likely future desired experiences for visitors.

It identified the region's key strengths and how they can be leveraged to create new and enhanced products and experiences, based on what visitors will want to experience in the future.

"We're moving from ideas to product development, in collaboration with our visitor sector enterprises. We will also continue work with our neighbouring regions on drive journeys, support our visitor enterprises' capability-building, and increase our promotion of Taranaki to the rest of New Zealand as a great place to visit. This funding is a rare opportunity for us to significantly invest in the future of the sector, and thereby support the vibrancy of our region."

Justine says moving forward, the focus for Venture Taranaki will strongly align with other regional strengths, such as in food and the arts.