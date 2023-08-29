Kath Lambourn and Millie won the Hairiest Horse.

Horses and their riders took part in the Winter Woolies at A&P Showgrounds last month.

The event included novelty categories like the Hairiest Horse and Riding Club Mount Obstacle course.

The obstacle course had a Little Red Riding Hood theme, where the riders had to don a red cloak, proceed over trotting poles, open and close a gate and then steal a basket of goodies from a scary-looking wolf.

Events were judged by Claire Norton of Normanby and Linda Huitson from Midhirst.

Results - Horses: Woolliest Horse: 1st Kath Lambourn (Millie), 2nd Mandy Dunlop (Goldfinger), 3rd Sherleena Griffin (Regalo), 4th Holly Dravitski (Reno,) 5 Bridie Ansell (Charlie). Best Clipped Horse: 1st Lisa Newland (Reverie), 2nd John Howarth (Doodle), 3rd Kim Howarth (Grey Goose), 4th Lisa Bartley (Keg), 5th Holly Dravitski (Reno). Best Winter Accessory: 1st equal Bridie Ansel (Charlie) and Holly Dravitski (Reno) 2nd Kath Lambourn (Millie), 3rd Lisa Bartley (Keg), 4th John Howarth (Doodle), 5th Lisa Newland (Reverie). Best Cared for Horse: 1st Lisa Newland (Reverie), 2nd Ella Roberts (Sam), 3rd Michelle Mair (Talia), 4th Holly Dravitski (Reno), 5th Kim Howarth (Grey Goose). Horse Most Suited to Riding Club Activities: 1st Holly Dravitski (Reno), 2nd equal Sherleena Griffin (Regalo), Kim Howarth (Grey Goose) and Lisa Newland (Reverie), 4th equal Ella Roberts (Sam) and Bridie Ansell (Charlie). Paced and Mannered: 1st Sherleena Griffin (Regalo) 2nd Lisa Newland (Reverie), 3rd equal John Howarth (Doodle) and Ella Roberts (Sam) 4th Bridie Ansell (Charlie). Best Combination: 1st Sherleena Griffin (Regalo), 2nd John Howarth (Doodle), 3rd Ella Roberts (Sam), 4th Lisa Bartley (Keg). Horse Most Suited for a Learner Rider: 1st Lisa Bartley (Keg), 2nd equal Sherleena Griffin (Regalo) and Michelle Mair (Talia), 3rd Ella Roberts (Sam), 4th Bridie Ansell (Charlie), 5th Mandy Dunlop (Goldfinger). Best Trot: 1st equal Holly Dravitski (Reno) and Sherleena Griffin (Regalo), 2nd equal Ella Roberts (Sam) and Michelle Mair (Talia).

Results - Ponies: Woolliest Pony: 1st Madi Bartley (Matilda), 2nd Ella Fleming (Cocoa), 3rd Estelle Croot (Pixie). Lead rein: 1st Thomas Croot (Mousie), 2nd Olivia Dravitzki (Snow F). Best Clipped: 1st Estelle Croot (Pixie), 2nd Madi Bartley (Matilda) 2 Ella Fleming (Cocoa). Best Winter Accessory: 1st Madi Bartley (Matilda), 2nd Estelle Croot (Pixie), 3rd Ella Fleming (Cocoa). Best Cared for Pony: 1st Ella Fleming (Cocoa), 2nd Estelle Croot (Pixie), 3rd Madi Bartley (Matilda). Pony Most Suited to Riding Club Activities: 1st Estelle Croot (Pixie), 2nd Madi Bartley (Matilda), 3rd Ella Fleming (Cocoa). Paced and Mannered: 1st Madi Bartley (Matilda), 2nd Estelle Croot (Pixie), 3rd Ella Fleming (Cocoa). Best Combination: 1st Madi Bartley (Matilda), 2nd Ella Fleming (Cocoa), 3rd Estelle Croot (Pixie). Pony Most Suited for a Learner Rider: 1st Estelle Croot (Pixie), 2nd Ella Fleming (Cocoa), 3rd Madi Bartley (Matilda). Best Trot: 1st Ella Fleming (Cocoa) 2nd Madi Bartley (Matilda)3rd Estelle Croot (Pixie).

Results - Riding Club Mount Obstacles: In Hand: 1st Leslie Bloeman (Pippy), 2nd John Howarth (Doodle), 3rd Neil Florene (Hughey), 4th equal: Megan Gundeson (Tui) and Michelle Mair (Talia). Ridden: 1st equalSherleena Griffin (Regalo), Bridie Ansell (Charlie) and Lisa Bartley (Keg), 4th Ella Roberts (Sam). Ponies In Hand: 1st Dean Dravitski (Snowflake). Ridden: 1st Ella Fleming (Cocoa), 2nd Estelle Croot (Pixie), 3rd equal Madie Bartley (Matilda) and Thomas Croot (Mousie).