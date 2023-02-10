The free programme takes place at the Kaponga War Memorial Hall on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Photo / Google

Kaponga kids can take part in fun activities this school term thanks to the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund.

On Tuesday and Thursday afternoons this school term, tamariki will be able to run, jump, throw and catch at the Kaponga Active Play After School Programme.

Organiser and coach Ghislaine O’Brien says thanks to the funding, this programme can be offered free to primary school-aged children.

“We’re very appreciative of the funding and to have the opportunity to provide something like this for Kaponga. It’s just that something extra for the children.”

Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa provides funding for the delivery of activities for children and young people. The activities can be new or pre-existing, with each of the 14 regional sports trusts managing and distributing the funds in their region.

The aim of the programme is to be inclusive for all primary school-aged children, says Ghislaine, with plenty of activities on offer.

“Rather than focusing on one sport, we want to teach kids a whole range of skills, such as throwing and catching. We have organised a whole bunch of fun games which require different types of skillsets to ensure there will be something for everyone to enjoy. We want to get kids on their feet, playing games, having fun and keeping active.”

Ghislaine and two other coaches will run the programme.

“The other coaches are looking forward to passing on skills and knowledge and are very keen to help these kids have fun and improve any skills.”

People can simply turn up, she says, with no need to pre-register.

“It makes it easier that way. The children can come to a session to try it out, and if they like it, they can put their name down to come back.”

The Details:

What: Kaponga Active Play After School Programme

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays during the school term, from 3.30pm-5pm

Where: Kaponga War Memorial Hall

The after-school programme is free thanks to the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund.
















