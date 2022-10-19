From left: Taranaki Cricket Association chair John McElroy, president Thelma Luxton, and general manager Ryan Evans. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Cricket has elected its first female president in the association's 127-year existence.

Thelma Luxton, the stalwart team scorer for The Good Home Taranaki men's representative side for more than 50 years, was elected to the post at the Taranaki Cricket Association AGM on Monday night.

Celebrated Taranaki cricketer Aimee Watkins was also elected to the board of directors.

Watkins played more than 140 international matches for the White Ferns and captained the side from 2009 until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed a long career with the CD Hinds and the Taranaki Women's side.

John McElroy was also voted back onto the board, having been up for re-election by rotation, and was re-elected as chairman.

John says it was great to see Taranaki Cricket had two such high-quality female candidates for top positions in the organisation.

"Thelma and Aimee have been dedicated servants of Taranaki Cricket for many years and it's great to see their passion for the game continue and their willingness to put their knowledge and experience to use for the future of our game."

Thelma says it is an honour to be selected for the role.

"It will round off my involvement with cricket in Taranaki and I hope to be a strong guiding presence for the association over the next three years," she said.

Thelma replaces long-serving president Neville Frampton, who had held the position for 26 years. John paid tribute to Frampton's dedication and service to the game.

"Neville has given more than 66 years of service to cricket, either as a player, an administrator or as a volunteer and his contribution to our game cannot be understated."

As well as presideny, Neville has been the association's secretary and chairman and he has won the prestigious Stainton Cup for outstanding services to Taranaki Cricket not once but twice, in 1986 and 2019, and was made a life member in 2008.

John says the association thanks Neville for the tireless work and support he has given to the sport.

Aimee, a teacher at Francis Douglas Memorial College, says she was particularly interested in developing pathways and high performance and ensuring Taranaki players have the facilities in place to succeed.

She replaced Keryn Baker, who stepped down from the board after a three-year term.

Meanwhile, the Stainton Cup was awarded to Travis Stewart, who finished his tenure as the TCA operations manager this year after 15 years working for the association.

As a player, Travis represented Taranaki in 73 games, scoring four centuries, including a top score of 186, which sits as the third-highest. He is the third most prolific wicket-keeper with 130 dismissals.

In 2007, Travis became the TCA's first full-time employee and in recent years helped oversee a major change in the role of the TCA board from an operational to a governance board.

Hāwera United Cricket Club's Rob Northcott was awarded the Fox Hall Memorial Trophy for his club-record premier knock of 174 vs FDMC in a two-day game.

Rob, who has played more than 200 premier matches for Hāwera and is the current club captain, scored his runs off just 129 balls with 10 fours and 13 sixes hit.