The new swimming pool complex in Stratford is due to open soon and received $8 million in external funding. Photo / file

Over the last three years, I have enjoyed writing this regular column in the Stratford Press.

It's been an opportunity to inform you on council matters, challenge and stimulate interest on issues and on occasions, I confess, it has been a chance for me to just have a rant.

However you saw it, I hope you, the readers, have enjoyed the column as well. But now, with the local government elections looming, I am required to go into hibernation for the next three months until the elections are done and dusted.

I thought a reflection on the last three years might be timely and what a disruptive, hectic and challenging three-year term it has been.

The whole period has been dominated by the Covid response which has impacted the way we live, work and the way we as a council function. Meeting procedures, webinars, Zoom meetings, working from home, separate teams of staff, event cancellations, social distancing, mass vaccination and testing clinics have all contributed to the turmoil of recent times, but through it all, council has continued to function and deliver services.

Overlaying the Covid pressures has been the tsunami of government reforms emanating out of Wellington, spearheaded by the highly controversial Three Waters reforms and the much-awaited Resource Management Act reforms.

Add to those two: the Future of Local Government review, Civil Defence reforms, health and education reforms, Covid recovery programmes, shovel-ready and economic stimulus projects plus more, it seems like there is no place to hide.

As a council, we too have had plenty of gritty decisions to make and three, in particular, come to mind. Loaning the Stratford A&P Association $7 million to purchase land was a bold move and the introduction of a Māori ward for this year's election was another.

The recent adoption of a targeted rate for forestry roads upset some people but was applauded by others, as was the decision to lower the speed limit on Opunake Rd in an attempt to reduce the harm and the number of vehicle crashes on that road.

Some great community projects have been delivered this term and there were none better than the kid's bike park, the pump track and half basketball court in Victoria Park. These facilities have been incredibly popular with our younger generation and parents alike, and as a bonus these projects were paid for ($2m) from the Government's shovel-ready projects fund.

Another project that received a significant cash grant from the Government was the new swimming pool complex which was granted $8m in external funding. This complex is due to open within the next three months and is on time and on budget. It will be a huge asset for this community for many decades to come.

There have been other projects as well. The building of the new water trunk main from the water treatment site to Stratford township is vitally important, footpath replacements have continued and there have been several large culvert replacements and road network improvements to keep everyone busy.

The commencement of the SH43 Forgotten World Highway sealing project through the Tangarakau Gorge was a major milestone reached last summer and this will have long-term benefits for the whole of the region when it is completed.

Along the highway, new bridges have been built at Pohokura and also at Toko, while the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Kahouri Stream near the Stratford cemetery is scheduled to start in the latter part of this year.

And I know, I can't mention state highways without mentioning potholes. I drove to Whangamomona last week and to New Plymouth this morning. There were countless, large, deep potholes on both roads. Being winter, I see no end in sight but I do encourage you to ring Waka Kotahi 0800 444 449 and report these dangerous potholes.

I'm out of column space but I'd like to close this column on a positive note and say thank you to all those in the community who continue to dig deep and contribute to the Stratford District in so many different ways.