A photo of Puniwhakau Rd showing the damage from forestry activity. Photo / Supplied

Opinion:

Last week in this column I discussed the future use of land for forestry, this week I focus on the impact of forestry on our local rural roads.

For the Stratford District Council, the cost of maintaining roads is by far the largest single expense we face with around $6.4 million operating expenditure spent on the district's road annually.

This amount is 30 per cent of total council spend and is spread across the road network which totals around 600km in length, made up of around 200km of unsealed surface and 400km of sealed surface. Realistically, it is highly unlikely that council will ever have sufficient funds available to seal the metal roads that remain.

All ratepayers contribute the maintenance cost of roads via a targeted rate. The rate is based on the capital value of the property, meaning those with the highest valued property pay the most, but there is a flaw with this logic and system.

Because it is a targeted rate the money must be spent on roads and it is, but the money is not spent on the basis of where it came from, but rather, it is spent on the basis of where it is needed within the network. There are rapidly increasing costs to maintain and repair roads and the demand is insatiable.

It would be remiss of me not to mention that we do receive a cash subsidy from Waka Kotahi to assist with maintaining roads. The subsidy, known as the Financial Assistance Rate (FAR) varies from council to council and is currently set at 61 per cent for this District, which is much higher now than the 51 per cent it once was.

Let's profile our typical metal road. Most of Stratford's metal roads are located in the eastern reaches of the district. Typically, they are in the hill country, which is also typical plantation forestry country, they often provide access for only a small number of property owners and they are quite remote. Many of these roads were originally built for horse and cart and follow the contour of the land, so are often twisty and very narrow.

Over many, many years, minor improvements and metal dressing has occurred, making the roads usable and "fit for purpose", as long as the purpose is livestock farming as we've known it. This type of farming generates only small numbers of vehicles, mainly Utes and similar types using the road each day. Fertiliser and stock trucks use these same roads too, but much more sporadically.

This changes dramatically when forestry is being harvested. Logging activity requires large, heavy machinery to be carted in and out on a regular basis. Add to that worker and service vehicles that use the road daily and of course, the logging trucks, usually with trailer.

The sheer weight they carry when loaded is huge, gross weights can exceed 50 tonnes each trip and with multiple movements a day they pound the road. This intense use sometimes compounded by wet weather, is just too much for the road to handle. Soft spots soon become potholes, potholes hold water and get softer or larger, throw in some mud and the road quickly becomes almost impassable and very expensive to repair.

The decision on whether to transport logs was once influenced heavily by weather conditions, but nowadays, with the need to keep expensive heavy equipment working, the major influences are the price and demand for logs. That's the commercial reality the foresters face.

As a council, we're saying the ongoing cost of repairs has become such a problem, we question why all ratepayers should equally bear the cost burden, when it's clear that the damage is largely attributable to logging activity.

This is why the proposed new differential road rate has been included in the draft Annual Plan that is now out for consultation. If adopted, the rate will draw an additional $100,000 per year from designated forestry properties (29 in total) and reduce the cost to all other ratepayers by the same amount.

While the differential does not generate any additional funding for council, it does place the cost of these repairs at the foot of those that cause the problem.