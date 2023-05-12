Bench officials Adelaide Burgess and Philip Tamate.

A Taranaki netball volunteer is swapping club games for national ones this month.

Adelaide Burgess was selected as a bench official for the Synergy Hair Netball League Final in Wellington. She’s been a netball volunteer since 2014, when she moved back to the province from Taupō to take care of her mum.

“I’m from Taranaki originally. My mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer. I became a bit of a recluse and a friend of mine introduced me to benching to help me get out and become a member of society again. Once I had done my initial training I was addicted. It is such a great social sport and I have made lifelong friends.”

You can find Adelaide on the Stratford, Hāwera, Ōpunake, New Plymouth and Waitara courts as a bench official for the Bayleys Premier Netball League games. As a bench official, Adelaide keeps score, time and records statistics for netball matches.

She completed her zone accreditations and can officiate nationally in New Zealand. She says being a bench official at the national game is one step closer to her dream of being a bench official internationally.

“The end goal has always been to become a bench official on an international level. We want to go big and get selected for a Netball World Cup. We’ve done numerous ANZ Pre-seasons in Otaki, along with ANZ Premiership and NNL games. This year is the first time we’ve been selected for the National Netball League finals. This is a huge deal for both of us. It means we’re one more step closer to our goal.”

She says she still has much to learn.

“However, the rewards are awesome. We get to meet some amazing people, outstanding netballers and all the people who work hard in the background who make these events happen. I would highly recommend this pathway to anyone.”

She will be joined by Philip Tamatea at the Synergy Hair Netball League final in Wellington.

The Bayleys Premier Netball League games take place on Thursday and Friday nights across Taranaki. Check out www.netballtaranaki.co.nz for more information. To get involved with volunteering, email ndc@netballtaranaki.org.nz.