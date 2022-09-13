Alan Jamieson is seeking election to the Taranaki Regional Council. Photo / supplied

Alan Jamieson is one of four candidates standing for the sole Stratford constituency seat in the Taranaki Regional Council election. As part of the Stratford Press' local government election coverage, candidates were emailed and offered the opportunity to be interviewed in the lead-up to the election in October.

He's served four terms on Stratford District Council, three of them as deputy mayor, but now Alan Jamieson is seeking new challenges on a new council.

"It's time for a change and a new challenge. Regional Council aligns with my interests when it comes to environmental issues so I felt it was the right time to make that change and stand for Regional Council this year."

Alan's interest in the areas Taranaki Regional Council oversees has strengthened over recent years.

"Over my time as a district councillor and deputy mayor I have been a council representative on the Taranaki Regional Council waste minimisation committee.

''I've been deputy chair of that committee for the last two terms and am proud of the great work it has done around things like ag recovery, getting rid of single-use plastic bags, but there is still a lot more to be done."

He was an advocate for getting the Connector Bus service in Stratford, he says, pushing for it with the then CEO of Stratford District Council, Sue Davidson.

"I obviously have a passion for passenger transport," he adds, referencing the fact he has worked in the trade for many years.

"Our youth need transport available to them."

As a district councillor, he has visited many of the district's enviro schools and says they show just how much difference small changes can make.

"I have always been very supportive of the enviro school programme. It helps educate future generations in making better environmental choices."

He says as a councillor he's always focused on knowing what his community thinks about the issues being discussed.

"It is about listening to other people's views, not pushing your own.

''I also spend a fair bit of time out in the East part of the district, making sure their views are heard. At times I've voted in one direction, representing the community's thoughts even when I didn't agree. "

As trustee and current chairperson of the Taranaki Electricity Board Trust, Alan says he spends lots of time talking with community groups, clubs and organisations.

"Again it's about making sure their thoughts are heard."

As a TET representative, Alan is part of the Regional Sports Strategy.

"It looks at utilising facilities across the region, rather than having a regional level facility in every town. I am not in favour of the hub in New Plymouth.

''Kids should not have to go to New Plymouth to play sport, they should be able to play locally."

Alan, who is also a Justice of the Peace, is involved with a wide range of community groups, from the Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust and the Eltham Lions Club through to Rotokare where he volunteers his time regularly.

"I get to do some really cool stuff with Rotokare, like helping translocate hihi."

Alan says TRC has a "big role" to play in the next few years when it comes to biodiversity, stopping fly tipping and improving water quality.

"It's not about saying farmers can't farm. We all need to do our bit, and if we all do something, then together we will make big changes."