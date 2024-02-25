Interior with Child by Michael Smither is one of the works on display at the Percy Thomson Gallery for the Gathered Voices exhibition. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Interior with Child by Michael Smither is one of the works on display at the Percy Thomson Gallery for the Gathered Voices exhibition. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Art lovers will have an opportunity to hear the stories behind the canvas in an upcoming event at Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery.

Percy Thomson gallery director Laura Campbell says Francis McWhannell will be giving a free talk at the gallery next month about the Gathered Voices touring collection currently on display at the gallery. Francis is curator of the Fletcher Trust Collection, to which Gathered Voices belongs.

“Francis has kindly agreed to venture down from Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, to present at Percy Thomson Gallery. It’s a special opportunity to hear about the touring exhibition and the history of the Fletcher Trust Collection.”

Francis McWhannell with a collection of works in the Fletcher Trust Collection. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

Laura said Francis is also a writer and owns his own gallery in Auckland.

“In February 2022, he and Jade Townsend opened Season, a commercial gallery. Francis has also written essays for exhibitions at public and commercial galleries, and has contributed to a range of arts and culture magazines and websites.”

She says she is looking forward to the event.

“Come along, have a glass of wine, and listen to one of Aotearoa’s great art practitioners in Taranaki’s best public regional art gallery.”

The Details:

What: Curator Floor Talk with Francis McWhannell, Curator of Fletcher Trust Collection

When: Friday, March 1, 6pm-7pm

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place

Cost: free.