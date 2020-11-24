Fright Night: Whenuakura School families busy preparing for fundraiser

The Fright Nights are the school's major fundraiser for the year. Photo/ Supplied

A spooky maize maze filled with scares at every turn will be a thrill seeker's dream at a south Taranaki school's annual fundraiser event.

Whenuakura School, located between the Patea and Whenuakura rivers in South Taranaki, holds the fundraiser each year over two weekends at the end of February and start of March.

Principal Kat Haerewa says the event is the school's major fundraiser.

"This will be the fifth year the event has taken place. This year the money raised is going towards a new playground."

She says the event is organised by the families of pupils who attend the school.

"Once the event is done, they're already working on the next one. They spend months preparing props and scenes to spread throughout the maze. It amazes me what they can do. They're always changing it up and next year's event will feature never before seen surprises."

Kat says she is grateful for the efforts the family put into preparing the events.

"We have 26 families of the school who put in their own time and resources and on the night they are helping at the event from 6pm-1am. They have so much drive and heart for our school and we're all so appreciative."

She says the night is a great event for families.

"We have the full Fright Nights on Friday for those who like a scare. We also have Fraction of a Fright Night which runs on the Saturday nights. These are a soft scare where the actors don't move for children and people wanting to go through the maze to look at the different scenes and props."

Kat says the event wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers.

"We have around 50 volunteers on the night who ensure the night run smoothly."

She says the event grows each year.

"Around 1000 went through this year's event. Work function groups have gone though the maze and their feedback has been positive. We're very thankful for people getting behind this event. It's always had support and we're very grateful for it."

■ The Fright Nights run February 26 and 27 and March 5 and 6, 2021. The fFraction of a Fright Nights run Saturday, February 27 and March 6. For more information visit the Whenuakura School Facebook page.