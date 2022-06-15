From left: Gallery Friends prepped to party in their 1970s outfits at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery - Doug Bird, Mary Perrott and Chris Herlihy. Photo/ Supplied

Turning 50 is a major milestone in anyone's life including the Friends of the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery which has been supporting the gallery since 1971.

With a retro 1970s theme, the Friends are hosting a party in the gallery on Saturday, June 25 complete with mirror balls and disco music to hark back to those hedonistic days when Leon Narby's interactive installation Real Time was the gallery's first exhibition.

Friends, and friends of friends are invited to the event to honour all the work by the group to support the gallery over the years, says the Friends' president, Chris Herlihy.

"From its first exhibition, the gallery broke new ground in New Zealand Aotearoa with its focus on contemporary art."

Chris says it wasn't everyone's cup of tea, so to support, promote and advocate on behalf of the gallery, the Friends were formed in the first year of the gallery's opening.

"Since then, the Friends and its committee have helped host countless exhibition openings. In the early days, they even provided all the nibbles and refreshments, so the openings became the great social events they are today."

Tickets for the party can be bought online through the gallery's website and are $50 which includes music, nibbles, complimentary drinks on arrival and then a cash bar. And of course, there's a dress code for the 70s – neon, retro, or loud and proud.