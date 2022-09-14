The free water safety lessons take place during the October school holiday. Photo / Supplied

"Being surrounded by water means it's vital that both children and adults have competent water safety skills."

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust safety officer Ann Coles says with plenty of pools, beaches, rivers and other swimming places in Taranaki, it's important everyone knows how to keep themselves and others safe.

During the October school holiday, adults and children have the chance to learn water safety skills that will benefit them and others.

"As well as learning how to keep themselves safe in the water, the participants will also learn how to keep others safe, and the correct steps to take if they find themselves in an unsafe situation."

The free lessons, provided by Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust and the Stratford District Council, funded by Contact Energy, have run for the past five years, and Ann says they've received a lot of positive feedback during that time.

"We have people telling us it's not a want but a need for our community to be taught how to be safe in and around water."

After a successful programme last year, Ann says they're bringing back adult swimming lessons for the upcoming school holiday.

"This will be the second time we've run the adult lessons after the April school holidays showed there is a need for this in the community. For the adult sessions, they need no swimming ability and they will learn valuable techniques such as survival backstroke, treading water, using lifejackets, and other techniques to keep themselves and their families safe."

The children's lessons are designed for kids 8 and older and they require some swimming ability.

"They'll also learn how to keep themselves and others safe. It's important for everyone to know how to keep themselves and others safe in and around the water. You never know if one day you might need these skills."

Both the adults and children will receive four 30-minute water safety lessons in the second week of the October school holiday.

"The school holidays are the perfect chance for people to sign up for the free lessons, come to the TSB Pool Complex and learn some valuable skills that can help save you, or someone else's life."

The Details:

What: Free water safety lessons.

When: October 11-14.

Where: TSB Pool Complex, Stratford.

Registration: Registrations needed by September 30. Click here to register.