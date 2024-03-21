Netball Taranaki introduced walking netball to its summer programme thanks to funding by Toi Foundation and NZCT.

Netball Taranaki introduced walking netball to their summer programmes thanks to funding from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) and Toi Foundation.

Walking netball, similar to the classic game, is a low-impact alternative, where players don’t run or jump, but rather walk and shoot from a feet-on-ground position.

Netball development coordinator Zara Eru said players still get a good workout, practice shooting techniques and work on their ball skills.

“It is a great option for those people who have been out of the game for a while, are recovering from injuries or are getting older. It is all about getting active and having fun. We have mothers and daughters playing together which is great to see”.

Tamara Merriman from New Plymouth said she enjoys the chance to play netball again.

“I’ve played netball most of my life and as a former premier league player, the thought of not being able to play netball again due to my knee injuries was heart-breaking. Walking netball is perfect and allows me to get back to playing without the harsh impact on my body. I love the modified version of netball as it’s low impact and a great addition to your fitness routine.”

She said she’d recommend walking netball to others.

“Absolutely. if you love netball, want to make new friendships, have fun and are looking for another addition or alternative to your fitness routine, then come join us.”

The final session is at New Plymouth’s Waiwhakaiho Courts on Tuesday, March 26, 6pm.