The free lessons will take place at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Central Taranaki’s adults have the chance to build their water confidence these school holidays.

In the second week of the April school holidays, Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust, in conjunction with the Stratford District Council is running free water safety lessons for adults, funded by Contact Energy.

Trust community safety officer Di Glesson says there is a need for the lessons.

“We ran these lessons last year. It had good uptake and it helped a lot of adults with their water confidence. We can see the need for these lessons in the community and we’re happy to meet that need.”

No swimming ability is needed for the lessons, with the sessions catered to suit the needs of the participants.

”It’s about making them feel safer in the water and giving them the confidence to respond to a situation if they need to.”

Di says there will also be free water safety sessions for children aged 8 years old and up.

“For these lessons the students do need to be able to swim. The sessions will cover survival backstroke, treading water, the appropriate use of lifejackets, using ropes and sculling.”

Registrations are open for both the adult and children’s sessions. Di encourages people to get in quick to avoid disappointment.

“If people have taken part in the lessons they can register again. This is about meeting the needs of the community.”

Details:

What: Free adults and children’s water safety lessons.

When: April 17-21. Five 30-minute sessions.

Where: Wai O Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre.

For more information: email safetrust@xtra.co.nz

Registrations: visit www.tinyurl.com/watersafey423