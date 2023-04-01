Whānau Āwhina Plunket Taranaki is running a free infant CPR and choking course in Stratford. Photo/ Supplied

Sixty families will benefit from a free infant CPR and choking course thanks to St John’s Taranaki.

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Taranaki community services coordinator Rose Haskell says the organisation is running three courses, each with 20 spaces.

”It’s the first time in a long time we’ve been able to run sessions like these. We want our parents to have the confidence to be able to deliver CPR and help an infant if they’re choking.”

Whānau Āwhina Plunket aims to enrich a child’s first 1000 days and says as well as educating the parents the courses help build connections between families.

“These courses are a great way to learn and connect.”

The first course, in Stratford this month is already full but Rose says a waiting list is available.

“Sometimes people who have signed up are unable to come to these events. By being put on the waiting list you have the chance to take part in the course if a space opens. We encourage people to put their names on the list so they don’t miss out.”

The Details:

What: Whānau Āwhina Plunket Infant CPR and choking course.

When: Wednesday, April 26, 9.30am-2.30pm.

Where: St John Training Room, 8 Romeo St Stratford.

Registration: To be put on the waiting list, email rose.haskell@plunket.org.nz



