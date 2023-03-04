The Free Ferdie Fun Days aim to teach kids skills and keep them active. Photo/ Supplied

“We want to enrich children’s lives with fun and free activities that are accessible.”

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) community operations lead Ben Hitchcock says community connection is a big focus this year, with a number of Ferdie Fun Days organised around the maunga.

“Providing opportunities for kids to have fun while eliminating the barrier of cost and travel is important to us. We have sessions running around the region to cater to children in the central, north and south parts of the province.”

Two sessions are running in Stratford, he says, with Rugby Development Officers (RDOs) to teach the participants skills and drills that can translate across all sports.

“The skills the kids will learn are effective ways to catch and pass and other fundamentals used for most sports. This will provide training for skills that can translate across all sports to encourage more children to come along, keep active and have fun. Whether they play rugby or not we want to provide memorable experiences for all the children who attend.”

Connection is the aim, with RDOs from different areas of the region attending the sessions.

“We want that community engagement and for kids to meet the RDO from their area but also from other areas as well. It builds that connection for the kids with these RDOs and also provides the opportunity to engage with RDOs they may not usually engage with.”

While the event is free, Ben encourages people to register their interest online.

“We want to have enough RDOs at the sessions to cater for the children. Registering your interest is the best way to do that.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Ferdie Fun Days.

When: Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 16, running from 4pm-5pm.

Where: Victoria Park, Stratford.

More information: Visit the Taranaki Community Rugby Facebook page.



