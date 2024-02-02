The South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support team in the 2023 adult's team challenge. The challenge will also be at this year's event. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A free community day in Hāwera will help people connect with local emergency services in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support Trust development co-ordinator Wendy Foreman says the annual event mixes fun and learning, with various emergency services personnel at the event to break down barriers. Normally, she says, people only come across emergency services staff and volunteers in an emergency, when they may be stressed or scared.

“These services are the first point of contact in an accident or emergency. People must know who they are and what they do.”

New to the event will be an army truck, she says.

“The Defence Force is organising this. They’ve been at an event before, but never with a truck.”

Wendy says more than 30 stallholders will be at the event, with New Zealand Police staff bringing different kinds of vehicles.

“They will have their recruitment van and other vehicles on display. It’s the perfect chance to chat to them about what they do and put a foot in the door if you’re interested in working in the police force.”

The South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support team have a range of fun activities for tamariki, including train rides, as well as a range of second-hand items for sale set up as a garage sale, she says.

“We will have the forms here for the children’s scavenger hunt. Once the children have followed the clues and answered the questions, they bring the form back to us and then go to the draw to win a prize. We will also have our community train running and a garage sale. The sale will have all sorts of things including clothing and bric-a-brac so it’s worth checking out.”

Several local stallholders and small businesses will also have stalls on the day, and Wendy says space is still available.

“We’ve still got room for more stallholders. If people want to register a stall, they can contact me before Thursday, February 8. It costs $10 to have a stall at the event.”

The proceeds from the garage sale and stallholder fees will go towards administrative costs and the upkeep of the train, which is owned by the South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support Trust.

“We want to upgrade the engine of our train and get it to more events around the district.”

With free entry, Wendy says the day is a perfect family outing.

“There will be so much to do and see. We can’t wait to see you all there.”

The Details

What: South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support Trust Community Family Fun Day

When: Saturday, February 10, 9am-2pm

Where: TSB Hub, Waihi Rd, Hāwera

Stallholders: Ph Wendy 027 426 2010. $10 stallholder fee.

