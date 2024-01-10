A book launch for the new children's book, Whetū and Waffle Explore Taranaki, will take place at Pukeiti on Monday, January 15.

Bringing her childhood imaginary cat to life, local author and illustrator Hayley Elliot-Kernot will launch the third instalment in the Waffle series on Monday, January 15, at Pukeitī.

The book, titled Whetū and Waffle Explore Taranaki, focuses on free-to-visit places and features Taranaki destinations such as Pukeitī, Te Rewa Rewa Bridge, Puke Ariki and the Clifftop Garden. In a press release, Hayley says she likes the fact that families can visit the places featured in the series regardless of income.

“So many of the places in the new book are also free or only a few dollars to enter.”

Whetū the kea and Waffle will be hitting the road this year as they continue to explore places around Aotearoa, says Hayley.

“I am expanding Whetū and Waffle to other regions beyond Taranaki this year. I am still deciding on which locations, but I can tell you that Rotorua will be one of them.”

Hayley began illustrating in 2017, when she was volunteering on farms throughout the country.

“I created a story for my stepfather’s birthday called Paulie the Policeman, the book was terrible but that is how it all started.”

Local illustrator and author Hayley Elliot-Kernot with her baby and her latest book, Whetū and Waffle Explore Taranaki.

Drawing inspiration from things that are important to her and topics kids can learn from helps Hayley with the creative process when writing her books.

“I like children’s books that bring some value, whether educationally, morally, or in that they simply make children think.”

After a successful reading at Tūpare in 2022, Hayley is looking forward to doing it again at Pukeitī.

Families are encouraged to go along and enjoy the story, face painting and perhaps take a picnic to enjoy the picturesque garden setting, or check out the Kids’ Treehouse Trail. The Rainforest Eatery will be open from 9.30am.

The Details

What: Whetū and Waffle Explore Taranaki book launch

When: Monday, January 15, 10am to 11.30am

Where: Founders Lawn, Pukeitī, 2290 Carrington Rd, New Plymouth

Cost: Free

Other: In the event of bad weather, everything will move to the Rātā Room