Baker Tilly associate Kylie Filbee-Cronin is one of the speakers for the seminar. Photo/ Supplied

A free seminar will give new and existing business owners tips and tricks.

Baker Tilly Staples Rodway's free business basics seminar takes place at the business' New Plymouth offices this month and associate Kylie Filbee-Cronin says the seminar is aimed at businesses of all sizes.

Kylie will be one of the presenters on the night.

"The speakers are managers, associates, and partners of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway who are experienced in a number of fields. The seminar is a good opportunity to learn, and also provides a space to chat one on one with one of the speakers and ask questions."

A range of topics will be covered, including GST tips and tricks, taxes, record keeping, accounting software and maximising cash flow.

"This is a good opportunity for business owners, whether they're starting out or well established, to learn some efficient ways to run their business. We will also discuss some tax complications that people may be unaware of. With the ongoing challenges of supply shortages, labour shortages and the increase in interest, it's a good time to stay on top and keep your business efficient."

A popular topic will be accounting software, Kylie says.

"We will speak about a number of programmes business owners can use for their business."

Kylie says it's important for new business owners to have an understanding of the cost of starting a business.

"They may be unsure of what it will cost and this will give them a good idea. It also teaches them about what they need to consider and be aware of when starting a business. In terms of established businesses, they can learn different ways to make their business more efficient."

While the event is free, Kylie says people still need to register.

"We have limited spaces for this so to avoid missing out, we encourage people to register promptly."

The Details:

What: Baker Tilly Staples Rodway free Business Basics Seminar.

When: October 19, 4.30pm-6.30pm.

Where: Baker Tilly New Plymouth offices, Powderham St, New Plymouth.

Register: To register for the free event, click here