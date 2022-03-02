There are 261 new cases in Taranaki today. Photo/ Supplied

There are 261 new cases in Taranaki today. Photo/ Supplied



There are 261 new cases in Taranaki today, bringing the region's total to 807.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) has four adults in Taranaki Base Hospital with Covid-19 related symptoms.

Of the new cases, 202 are in north Taranaki, 22 in central Taranaki, 29 in south Taranaki, four in hospital, and eight to be confirmed.

Stratford's McKays Pharmacy has rapid antigen tests (RATs) available. The first drive-through RATs collection site opened in Waitara today.

This is a drive-through collection site for anyone who has cold, flu or other Covid-19 symptoms or is a household contact of someone who is positive.

The site is open six days a week (Monday-Saturday) from 10am-2pm at Te Awa Church, Mclean St, Waitara. The New Plymouth testing centre at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tukapa St and the Hāwera centre at Hāwera Hospital are also providing RATs where appropriate.

The TDHB says there is an increase in demand for testing around the region. RATs are becoming the primary tool for Covid-19 testing and they are working on having them more readily available at local GPs and pharmacies.

RATs are a quick and easy way of identifying Covid-19, however there is a regime the public must follow to ensure the best accuracy is met.