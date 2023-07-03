The Stratford Hockey Club Old Timer's Day is also a birthday celebration for former players. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Hockey Club Old Timer's Day is also a birthday celebration for former players. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It’s been a long time between matches for a group of hockey players.

This month those players will meet again at the Stratford hockey turf for a birthday celebration. The celebration, organised by Graeme Goble and Kevin Jones, takes place at the TET Multisports Centre on the Stratford Hockey Club’s old-timer’s day.

Graeme says the last time the group was together was 30 years ago, celebrating their 40th birthdays.

“We decided it was time to meet again and celebrate our 70th birthdays.”

Graeme says while the whole group hasn’t played hockey together for 30 years, he and other group members Arthur Davis and Dan O’Dea last played hockey together in 2019.

“We last played in Vancouver for the Golden Oldies. On the way back we travelled Route 66 together.”

Arthur now lives in Whitianga and Dan now lives in Lower Hutt. Both are making the trip to Stratford to celebrate.

Graeme says it’ll be good to catch up together as a group.

Kevin started playing for the Stratford Hockey Club in 1984, retiring from the game 30 years ago.

“After I retired I spent some time coaching the team.”

He says while he and the group haven’t played hockey for the club for some time, that love is still there.

“We’re meeting at the turf to watch some of the hockey games and then we’ll enjoy dinner together. It’s going to be good to spend some time together and reminisce about the old days while watching the hockey club in action.”

Kevin says past and present Stratford Hockey Club members are welcome.

“It’s a day of reconnecting. Everyone’s welcome to come and watch some hockey then enjoy a meal together.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Hockey Club Birthday Celebration/ Old Timer’s Day

When: Saturday, July 15 2pm start

Where: TET multisports centre, 62 Portia Street, Stratford

Other: Contact Kevin Johns 027 490 9633 or Graeme Goble 027 305 7972 for more information. Pay your own way for dinner







