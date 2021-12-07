Forgotten 43 Brewing showcases craft beers at Taste of Taranaki pop-up

Forgotten 43 Brewing general manager Linnea Robinson and front-of-house manager Anita Selby.

Stratford's craft beer brewery is set to quench thirsts as shoppers visit Taste of Taranaki's pop-up in Eltham.

Forgotten 43 Brewing general manager Linnea Robinson says the craft beer is ready but shoppers will have to wait a little bit longer to get a taste of it at the pop-up.

"We're waiting for an alcohol licence. We're expecting to have it this week sometime."

Linnea says the business was started by her husband Caleb, and front of house Anita Selby's husband Michael.

"They played rugby for Toko together and discovered a mutual interest in craft beer and brewing. Anita and I jumped on board. We could live with trying and failing, but we couldn't live with not trying. We all help each other out. It's a very busy side-hustle, we raise families as well."

Forgotten 43 Brewing has been trading for four years.

"We have a bar, front-of-house, cellar, and supply to restaurants and bars around Taranaki. We have an online shop as well. The online shop worked great during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdowns. Taranaki keeps us very busy and we're so thankful for the support."

Anita says Taste of Taranaki is beneficial for the region's food providers.

"We're very proud of the region and where we come from. We've had a lot of support the whole time we've been going. This pop-up is a great showcase of some of Taranaki's best service providers. It generates a lot of interest and allows people to support local businesses in one place."

■ A Pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press is profiling some of the businesses part of the pop-up.