Mollie Haines (centre) and other volunteers were thanked for their service with a luncheon.

New Plymouth volunteer Mollie Haines loves animals.

It was this love that led to the 96-year-old and her daughter Susan Reed to volunteer at SPCA Taranaki. Mollie, Susan and other SPCA Taranaki volunteers were recognised at a luncheon late last month.

SPCA Taranaki centre manager Katrina Bowditch says the volunteers are appreciated.

“We can’t do it by ourselves. We’re very lucky to have our volunteers.”

She says Mollie is inspirational.

“There is no word to describe her. She and Susan are valued and it always brings a smile to my face when I know Mollie is coming in. Mollie being so active at her age and spending her time volunteering is really inspiring. She’s quite special.”

For five years Mollie and Susan have gone to the centre on a Thursday, cleaning cat runs, changing litter trays, topping up food and water and giving the felines plenty of cuddles.

Mollie says she is happy to help however she can.

“I enjoy helping the cats and kittens at the shelter. We monitor the cats and kittens and keep watch for runny noses and teary eyes. The staff are so busy so it’s good to help them monitor all the cats.”

Susan joins Mollie each Thursday, often quite literally taking her work home.

“So far this year I’ve fostered 20 cats. I take two at a time and look after them until they’re old enough to be desexed and then adopted. It helps them get used to living in a home and all the noises that come with it such as doors opening and closing, television and people.”

Susan started fostering in 2020, and only has one so-called failure to her name.

“I’ve had one foster fail in which I adopted a cat I fostered, rather than it going back out for adoption. I nursed this cat back to health and grew attached. We’ve called him Slinky Malinki. He loves everything including dogs.”

She says the SPCA is always looking for volunteers.

“They’re good to volunteer for. The staff are really nice and always appreciate the work you do.”

Mollie says volunteering along with keeping active is the key to being healthy.

“I attend two aerobics classes a week and go for regular walks. Age is just a number and staying active is the key to feeling good. Helping others is good for your soul as well.”

To become a volunteer visit www.spca.nz.











