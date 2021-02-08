Football: Stratford team tune up in Whanganui competition

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC representative team travelled to Whanganui to take part in the event. Photo/ Supplied

As McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC slowly getting into their preseason training, the club recently had their first competitive matches for 2021.

A representative team was fielded in the Downer New Zealand Masters Games football mixed six-a-side held in Whanganui.

The team went into the tournament without many expectations but after the end of play on Saturday they were sitting second equal out of the 11 teams.

Stu Hawkless sets the defence. Photo / Supplied

Contributing factors to this good run were goalkeeping heroics from Carl Triggs and sharp shooting from Dale Harris. Each player contributed admirably to the team's performance and atmosphere.

Key moments for the weekend were Jackie Brookes' and Lorna Hobo's goals. Sadly though, the Sunday afternoon fixtures didn't go to plan and dreams of a podium finish evaporated in the heat of the afternoon, but the smiles and positive attitudes still remained.

■ Senior and youth (12 years and over) kick-arounds - Sundays 5pm at Swansea Park; senior muster - February 21, 5pm at Swansea Park.