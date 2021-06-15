Football: Stratford senior men's teams pick up wins in weekend matches

Jeremy Radich challenges the defence. Photo/ Supplied

Both of the McDonald Real Estate senior men's teams picked up wins this weekend.

Setting the tone for the weekend was the first-division team with an away game in Moturoa.

Constant pressure and an attacking masterclass saw the team collect a 8-nil victory. Jeremy Radich ran rampant, collecting six goals to take the lead in the Golden Boot race, with Luke Snellgrove and Jamie Pretty adding to their own totals.

The first division team celebrating after Jeremy Radich scored six goals. Photo/ Supplied

The second-division team were away to Waitara. Goals from Luke Snellgrove and Brody Savage pulled the fixture out of the fire, with the team winning the match 4-nil.

The Tungsten Legal women's team hosted title challengers Hāwera. They were unable to recreate the improvements and quality of recent performances, resulting in a loss. Player of the Day went to Helen Lindley.

Helen Lindley controls the ball. Photo / Supplied

The Honda Hub Youth teams recorded a couple of losses.

The U18s lost 8-4 to NPBHS Milan, with Hannah Burroughs receiving Player of the Day. The U15s lost 5-3 to Sacred Heart. Player of the Day went to Kody Tunbridge and there was great team sportsmanship to be acknowledged, with Tawera McFaull playing for the opposition, who were short on numbers.