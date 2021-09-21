Football: Stratford football teams enjoy getting back on the field

From left: Bailee Egan- Gray, Mia Burgess, Zoe and Sanna Mackenzie, and Kirsty Stoneman. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Federation Talent Centre Under 12 Girls has a strong Stratford contingent this year.

Bailee Egan-Gray, Sanna and Zoe Mackenzie, Kirsty Stoneman and also Mia Burgess who trains with the club played superbly.

This weekend they travelled to Whanganui for their first matchday of the season against Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. The girls had a 5-2 loss against Hawke's Bay and a 3-nil win over Gisborne.

The McDonald Real Estate first team hosted Moturoa in the return fixture and claimed the competition points with a 2-nil win. Goals were scored from Luke Snellgrove and Jamie Pretty, the later coming off another Andrew Hunger cross.

The reserve side hosted Waitara and claimed a league double over the men in black with a 3-nil win courtesy of a Jamie Pretty Hattrick.

The Tungsten Legal Women's team travelled to Moturoa to take on the league champions.

Despite the loss there were plenty of strong individual performances, with player of the day plaudits shared between Cacia Triggs and Aurora Thomas.