A range of flowers at a previous Hāwera Horticultural Society summer show.

Hāwera Community Centre will be a fragrant delight next month.

Hāwera Horticultural Society president Paul Lander says a wide range of flowers, plants, trees and shrubs will be displayed for the society’s Summer Flower Show.

“This will be our 80th summer show, and we expect lots of seasonal plants in the Community Centre.”

The show is always well-supported, he says, and he expects this year to be no different.

“I think we’ll have hundreds of entries. There’s no charge to enter the competition, so people can enter as many categories as they like. It allows people to show off their prized flowers and plants they’ve grown with no cost.”

He says while the show’s name references flowers in particular, the reality is the show features all sorts of plants, including vegetables.

The show will have a children’s category, and Paul says he looks forward to seeing what the kids create.

“We have a vegetable critter section. Since we introduced the children’s category to the show in 2021, it’s been my favourite. They come up with some great things.”

Many members also bring flowers, trees and shrubs from their gardens to sell at the show, he says.

“This is always popular at the show. We have several other stall holders coming who will sell a range of items, including arts and crafts and gardening supplies.”

He says there will also be food for sale.

“It’s become well-known that the Hāwera Horticultural Society always has home-made food for sale. We enjoy offering nutritious meals at our show.”

Paul says visiting the show is worthwhile.

“It’s always great to see the flowers fill up the space. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The Details:

What: Hāwera Horticultural Society Summer Flower Show

When: Saturday, February 3 from 12pm-4pm and Sunday, February 4 from 10am-3pm

Where: Hāwera Community Centre, Albion Street

Admission cost: $3 for adults, children enter for free