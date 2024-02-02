"Sleeping" by Lois A White (1960). Oil on canvas on board. Photo / Fletcher Trust Collection

Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery is hosting a national touring exhibition.

The Gathered Voices exhibition, curated by Francis McWhannell, opened at the gallery on Friday.

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell says it features 22 curated works from the Fletcher Trust Collection.

“These works have national significance and tell rich and varied stories about this place and those who call it home.

“The select pieces on display express important themes running through many of the figure-based works in the Fletcher Trust Collection which are family, place, culture, identity and ethics.”

The Fletcher Trust Collection was founded in 1962 as the corporate art collection for Fletcher Holdings. She says all the artworks are significant taonga.

“Some artworks are from as early as 1844, and tell stories of our history as a nation, right through to significant artworks made only a couple of years ago. The works tell stories of past, present and future.”

Artists include C. F. Goldie, Rita Angus, George French Angas, William Strutt, Emily Karaka, Michael Smither, Robyn Kahukiwa, Tony Fomison, Ian Scott and Jacqueline Fahey.

"Kapi Kapi" or "Ahinata Te Rangitautini" by Charles Frederick Goldie (1909). Oil on board. Photo / Fletcher Trust Collection

“I believe this is one of the most important touring exhibitions to be seen for many years at Percy Thomson Gallery. These artworks are based in a private collection, so it is a rare chance to view them up close.”

She says the exhibition curator, Francis McWhannell will host a free talk next month.

“Francis has kindly agreed to venture down from Tamaki Makaurau, to present at Percy Thomson Gallery during our exhibition, Gathered Voices. A special opportunity to hear about the touring exhibition and the history of the Fletcher Trust Collection.”

"Interior with Child" by Michael Smither (1971). Oil on board. Photo / Fletcher Trust Collection

She says once the exhibition closes in March it is heading to Gore.

“This exhibition is being seen outside the big centres. It means a lot to us and I’m sure our visitors will love to view such significant works in New Zealand’s art history, right here in Stratford.”

The Details:

What: Gathered Voices, curated by Francis McWhannell

When: Open until March 24. Free curator talk Friday, March 1, 6pm.

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place















