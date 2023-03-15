From left; Rocco Robinson (7), Noah Bretherton (11) and Leith Robinson (11) are all playing for Stratford Eltham this year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford tamariki took to Victoria Park’s rugby field to learn a number of skills.

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) community operations lead Ben Hitchcock says the two skills sessions organised for Stratford were part of the Ferdie Fun Days programme.

“We organised a number of free skills sessions in the central, north and south parts of the province based at our eight premier club locations. The sessions are aimed to be inclusive for everyone, with kids encouraged to attend as many sessions as they wanted, regardless of what club they’re a part of.”

He says the sessions were successful, with 20 tamariki attending the Inglewood sessions and 40 attending the Tukapa sessions.

Nela Davie (4) gets ready to pass to his sister Sia (7). Photo / Alyssa Smith

“We had around 20 kids attend our Stratford sessions. We’re pleased with the turnout.”

Rocco Robinson, 7, who plays for Stratford Eltham, took part in the Stratford sessions.

“The sessions were fun and I learned some new skills and also worked on the skills I already had.”

Leith Robinson, 11, another Stratford Eltham player, also wanted to improve his skills.

“I worked on my passing and kicking, which was good as I wanted to work on those. I had a lot of fun too.”

Ben says the sessions were open to tamariki aged 5-13, regardless of if they played rugby or not.

“The aim of this was community involvement and providing opportunities for kids. We covered a range of skills that are universal across all sports.”

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) community operations lead Ben Hitchcock (back centre) and RDO Finn Crawford (front left) taught the tamariki valuable ball handling skills. Photo / Alyssa Smith

New to rugby this year is Noah Bretherton. He is joining a Stratford Eltham team this year and says the Ferdie Fun Day sessions were a great way to introduce him to the game.

“This will be my first year playing rugby competitively because it seems like a fun game. I wanted to come to this so I could work on my skills before the rugby season. I’m glad I came to these sessions because I learned a lot.”







