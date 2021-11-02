Fenton Street Arts Collective: New exhibition captures Taranaki gate

Ross Whitlock painting. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki gate is the repeated image of the current exhibition at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

A Taranaki gate is a wire and batten gate. Ross Whitlock has used the structure in his exploration of the human impact on the form of the Taranaki landscape.

Ross, who now lives in Nelson, used to live in Stratford and taught at Stratford High School during the late 1970s.

Travelling back to Taranaki after a 30-year absence, he says he discovered that the power of the maunga was overwhelming.

"I was not prepared for the power, the sheer impact of it upon my psyche. I thought I had remembered but I had forgotten. I couldn't paint it. It was too large, too important, too significant."

Months later he managed to find his 'own gateway' back into Taranaki.

"It goes beyond storytelling. It lives in the world of legend and storytelling. The Taranaki gate is a legend in its own right. It is the very human construct of the working man standing before the Mythos of the Mountain.

The series of eight pieces use an aluminium sheet as canvas, inset with the tondo (round) painting form that draws the viewer into the relationship of gate and mountain.

Each work explores a different view of the mountain and the gate, produced by being unpainted reflects the light which catches the eye and the imagination.

Whitlock, who is an accomplished "plein air" painter ran a small workshop during his visit to Taranaki last month and shared his experience.

He captured a morning view of the mountain from Pembroke Road, the afternoon light and the Rhododendron Dell pond.

Ross' exhibition runs until the end of November.