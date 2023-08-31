Karen Taylor's painting are on display at Fenton Street Arts Collective this month. Photo / Karen Taylor

The latest exhibition at Fenton Street Arts Collective could be described as being out of this world.

Whanganui artist Karen Taylor’s Landscapes from This and Other Planets features 14 paintings inspired by Doris Lessing’s science fiction series of books - Canopus in Argos.

“The books portray several societies at different stages of development. The focus is on accelerated evolution engineered by two advanced species and the emissaries they occasionally send. However, as the emissaries become immersed in the societies they have been sent to, they often become confused about their purpose or forget it altogether.”

Karen says she enjoys other mediums using clay and print as well.

“I decided the focus of this exhibition would be my paintings. When I paint I’m the kind of person that doesn’t have a plan. I see where it goes.”

Her landscape paintings often feel atmospheric, she says.

“Someone said they looked like landscapes from other planets. I followed that idea for the exhibition’s title.

Each painting features a lonely figure inspired by the science fiction series.

“I call them my emissaries. Art is meant to come from within, from things that inspire you. It’s not about recording what people see but what they feel. All those feelings in Doris Lessing’s books are ones I’ve felt myself.”

Her paintings are for sale.

“I do my best to keep them at an affordable price. The prices range as some the works range in size.”

She says the first time she visited Fenton Street Arts Collective, she felt it was the perfect place for an exhibition.

“I had heard about them and decided to stop in when I passed through Stratford. I chatted to Jo and she was kind enough to agree to me holding an exhibition there.”

The Details:

What: Landscapes from This and Other Planets - Karen Taylor

Where: Fenton Street Arts Collective







