Fenton Street Art Collective: Photography exhibition showcases New Zealand scenery

Wellington-based photographer Bronwen Key. Photo/ Supplied

Images of New Zealand scenery are on display at the Fenton Street Art Collective this month.

Wellington-based photographer Bronwen Key says her exhibition New Zealand heals from the mountain to the sea features 14 pieces of artwork.

The exhibition includes photographs of the Forgotten World Highway, Goblin Forest in Egmont National Park, and scenery from around New Zealand.

"This is my first exhibition at the Fenton Street Art Collective. One of my most favourite places to visit is Goblin Forest. We visited Fenton Street Art Collective on one of our trips. It's a fabulous place and Jo Stallard is great. Her and I started talking and she asked if I'd like to hold an exhibition there."

Bronwen says she takes multiple photos and digitally blends them together to create an experience within a frame.

"The aim is for people to see everything I saw but in one picture."

Bronwen has placed in the International Garden Photographer of the Year award.

"After winning a number of awards I expanded my portfolio to include scenic and still life imagery. After a few years of developing my new portfolio I developed epilepsy.

"With regular seizures my ability to drive was removed. I was faced with two options, continue to try and compete with all the other photographers but with limited mobility, or change and be different. I decided to change. That is when I started blending images together."

She says her family is supportive.

"With the help of my wonderful husband, we started to just hop in the car on weekends and drive the back roads of New Zealand. I have never forgotten standing completely still in the Goblin Forest and listening to the sound of the fantails in the light rain and the dew dripping off the moss that was draped around the branches of the most incredibly beautiful ancient trees on the side of the mountain."

Bronwen says she is excited to have her artwork on display at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

"Taranaki is a great area with so much to offer. I enjoy visiting the region and I hope the community enjoys my artwork."

Bronwen's exhibition is on display at the Fenton Street Art Collective until May 5.