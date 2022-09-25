Voting papers have been sent out and voting closes at noon, October 8

Voters will be able to meet the Taranaki Regional Council candidates at an event in Stratford this week.

Organised by Taranaki Federated Farmers, the event is likely to be the only opportunity voters have to meet the Taranaki Regional Council candidates all in one place. Described by the organisers as being a "provincial wide" event, all candidates from all wards have been invited.

Organisers say while the focus will primarily be on farming and rural communities, all are welcome and all questions will be considered. People are asked to send their questions in advance via email so the organisers can compile a list for the evening.

A light supper will be provided at the event, and people are asked to email their intention to attend to help with catering planning.

The details:

What: Taranaki Federated Farmers Meet the TRC Candidates

When: Thursday, September 29, doors open 6pm, event starts 6.30pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre, Miranda St, Stratford

RSVP and questions: taranaki@fedfarm.org.nz