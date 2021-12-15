Fascinating hands-on exploring maps at new Puke Ariki exhibition

The Map it exhibition at Puke Ariki Museum provides hands-on fun to understand GPS and how co-ordinates work.

A new exhibition showcases the importance of understanding maps.

Finding a way across land, sea and space through interactive quests, shows the vital role of maps and navigation in everyday life at the Puke Ariki Temporary Gallery throughout summer.

Map it includes special stations, where visitors of all ages can solve puzzles, collect different parts of their own map and view them through augmented reality, and even play a giant game of Battleship.

NPDC's Puke Ariki Collections, Curatorial, and Exhibitions lead Cameron Curd says the exhibition is truly immersive and great for all ages.

"As well as offering learning opportunities for children and young people, there is something to interest and involve everyone. Maps are a fascinating insight into how we see the world and have underpinned advancements in science, technology, engineering and arts for hundreds of years."

Visitors can explore intricate global ocean currents using real-world scientific modelling tracking the movement of debris from a spilled cargo container full of rubber ducks; try out the oldest navigational techniques known to humankind; and learn to use the stars to find their way across both land and ocean.

Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, which partnered with Scitech in Perth to produce the exhibition, says its features inspire deeper learning.

"It not only offers visitors the opportunity to discover the many ways we navigate the world around us but also teaches tough STEM topics in an engaging way using maps as the tool."

The exhibition is free and on until February 27, 2022.