Farmlands Inglewood organise weekly barbecues to help combat calving blues

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Farmlands Inglewood is hosting weekly barbecues on Thursdays to encourage farmers to take a break during calving season. Photo / Unsplash

Taranaki farmers are invited to get off the farm and head into town for a weekly barbecue.

Farmlands Inglewood assistant business manager Tracey Cole said the Farmlands team is running weekly barbecues for farmers, helping them destress during calving season.

“It’s a very busy time and we know a lot of farmers can struggle during calving. For some of them, they may not have someone to talk to. This is a way they can all catch up, discuss the season and relax off the farm.”

She said the barbecues are about more than sharing a meal.

“It’s about showing there is a great support network out there. We want farmers to know that they can come in and chat with us or with each other. At each barbecue, we have a table set up so everyone can sit and chat amongst each other.”

Cole and the Farmlands Inglewood team organised the first barbecue in July.

“It was originally meant to be a one-off, but it was so successful. We had people tell us we should do more, so we decided to do that and make it a weekly thing.”

The barbecue runs for two hours each Thursday until mid-October. Cole said people can come and go as they please.

“Even half an hour can make all the difference. It’s just about getting off the farm and taking some time for yourself during the busy season.”

She said the weekly event uses food and drink to create a space to reconnect.

“We all know how busy it can get, so this is a chance to come in and just catch up.”

She said the barbecues are made possible thanks to their suppliers’ support.

“We have 12 to 13 different suppliers who we get our products from. Without that support and them helping us to do this, it wouldn’t be possible to do this. They’ve all just reached out and helped to support the cause, which I think is fantastic.”

The Details:

What: Farmlands Inglewood’s weekly barbecues

When: Thursdays, 11am - 2pm, until mid-October

Where: Farmlands Inglewood, 110 Rata Street, Inglewood

Other: For more information, visit the Farmlands Inglewood Facebook page

