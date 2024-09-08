Farmlands Inglewood is hosting weekly barbecues on Thursdays to encourage farmers to take a break during calving season. Photo / Unsplash

Taranaki farmers are invited to get off the farm and head into town for a weekly barbecue.

Farmlands Inglewood assistant business manager Tracey Cole said the Farmlands team is running weekly barbecues for farmers, helping them destress during calving season.

“It’s a very busy time and we know a lot of farmers can struggle during calving. For some of them, they may not have someone to talk to. This is a way they can all catch up, discuss the season and relax off the farm.”

She said the barbecues are about more than sharing a meal.

“It’s about showing there is a great support network out there. We want farmers to know that they can come in and chat with us or with each other. At each barbecue, we have a table set up so everyone can sit and chat amongst each other.”