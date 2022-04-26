The fun day will have something for everyone. Photo/ Supplied

A fun-filled informative day will tell people everything they need to know about Stratford Park.

Stratford Park marketing and communications manager Donna Yeats says while the event will be informative, there will be a lot of fun activities to keep children entertained.

"We have a kids zone with an animal barn, bumper balls, face paint, bouncy castles, food and ice cream."

Stratford Park was originally a project by the Stratford A&P Association but is now governed by two bodies, the Stratford A&P Association and the Taranaki Motorsport Facility Charitable Trust.

The event will be open to the public from 12pm on May 1, after an invite-only Stratford capital-raising land purchase event.

"We're thrilled to open up to the community and tell them about all the exciting things that are coming. This event will really help bring the Stratford Park vision to life for people," Yeats says.

There will be representatives from the park's four main focuses: motorsport, equestrian, A&P and community and environment.

"We will have a car show, a speedway demonstration, the community will be there, and we're also hoping to have horses at the event as well."

During the day there will be three presentations led by the Stratford Park team with representatives from the Stratford District Council, iwi and WITT.

"We've decided to have three presentations so there are different times available for people to come and find out about what we're doing. People can physically see and also speak about the park and ask any questions or provide feedback. This is for the community so we want them involved."

Yeats says the impact the park will have on Stratford and the Taranaki region will be monumental.

"This will create job opportunities and wealth opportunities for the region and we just can't wait to share all the information with everyone."

Details:

What: Stratford Park Family Fun and Information Day.

When: May 1, 12pm to 4.30pm.

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds.

Cost: Gold coin donation.