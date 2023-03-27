Harmonic Resonators will perform at New Plymouth's TSB Stadium.

The Harmonic Resonators are bringing their Rongo ki te Oro tour to New Plymouth.

The band will perform classic country songs and beloved waiata Māori across 11 North Island venues from Whangārei all the way down to Kāpiti.

Frontman of the family band Jeremy Hantler says there’s a sense of unity through music.

“Tangata whenua, Pākeha, and Kiwis from all walks of life sing together in harmony.”

At Tūrangawaewae, the band performed three separate times for the Māori King. The Resonators have also played at Matariki festivals, kōhanga reo celebrations and many marae-based fundraisers.

The Resonators line-up features Jeremy and his parents Jenny and Renny Hantler, to whom he credits his love of music. On the ukulele is the best man at Jeremy’s wedding, Ryan McIntyre, with bass guitar by Ryan’s mother, Sharon McIntyre, and Ryan Monaghan on lead guitar.

They all met at the Morrinsville Country Music Club many years ago, and have a deep-rooted musical bond that shines through in every live show.

The Rongo ki te Oro tour follows the band’s recent album of the same name, a collection of popular country and rock songs recorded for the first time in te reo Māori.

“It’s going down a treat with our old fans and new fans alike,” says Jeremy.

“On the tour, we’ll play the new songs from the album, and of course, we’ll play all the classics the audience has come to know us for.”

The Details:

What: Harmonic Resonators Rongo ki te Oro tour

When: March 31, 7pm

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: http://harmonicresonators.com/tour



