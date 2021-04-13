Families flock to town for Taranaki Diocesan School open day

Year 9 students Destiny Climo, Kimberley Frewin and Justine Isaac were keen to show visitors around the school at the open day. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Families attending last month's open day at Taranaki Diocesan School in Stratford were given a student's-eye view of the school and campus.

Principal Matt Coleman says rather than having teachers lead the tours, it was students who showed families around.

"We had students from Years 13, 12 and 9, and each group of tour guides included at least one boarder so they could answer any questions about the boarding side of the school as well."

Around 40 families attended the open day, the first one of the year, says Matt, and some had travelled a reasonable distance to attend, with the furthest distance recorded being a group from Manurewa in Auckland.

Matt says the number of families attending the open day was "about the same" as the number in attendance at an open day last year. He says the school board and leadership team is currently actively working to increase the roll at the school and the school welcomed a larger Year 9 intake this year compared to previous years.

Visitors to the open day were taken on a tour that included the boarding facilities, the dining room, the school chapel and grounds as well as seeing lessons in progress around the school.

Year 9 students Destiny Climo, Kimberley Frewin and Justine Isaac were amongst the teenagers showing prospective families around the school and all three said they were enjoying the opportunity to take people on the tour.

Justine, who went to Toko School for her primary years, said she still remembered being taken on a tour of Taranaki Diocesan School last year when her family was selecting her high school.

"I went on a private tour, it wasn't at an open day, and I really enjoyed seeing the school and finding out more about it."

She says she thinks the school gives students "lots of opportunities: from their first day", adding she particularly likes the many student leadership roles and positions available.

Destiny also remembered touring the school last year, when she was a pupil at Hāwera Intermediate.

"I liked getting to talk to the students already here and finding out what they thought of the school."

Deputy head girl Ella Coulton ready to welcome families to the school at the open day. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Former Waitotara School pupil Kimberley was particularly enjoying showing prospective students around the boarding hostel, where she stays herself.

"Boarding is fun, there is always something to do. The hostel is cool."

Matt says the open day was a great opportunity for people to find out more about the school while they were considering high school options for their daughters.

"It was wonderful to showcase our school, we are so proud of the students and their servant leadership, that along with the beautiful campus and the dedicated and enthusiastic staff, made the day so successful."