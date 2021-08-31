Expressive Impressions on show at Fenton Street Arts Collective

Keeley Eastwood's newly-released Mr. Kune handmade drypoint print. Photo/ Supplied

A joint exhibition at Fenton Street Arts Collective is capturing expressive impressions.

Printmakers Elizabeth Harrison from Hāwera and Keeley Eastwood from Whanganui have used a number of artistic techniques for their exhibition Expressive Impressions, including relief, woodblock, etching, drypoint and collagraphs.

Keeley says the exhibition provided the opportunity to further improve her technique as well as explore new methods of printmaking.

"My Quirky Lamoid series is my first ever attempt at making collagraphs prints. I definitely enjoyed the process for these and I'm excited about trying more in the future.

"My new Mr. Kune prints are the second in my wider series of handmade kunekune pig drypoint prints. My first in the series was Kunes On A Cloudy Day, which has proved a popular print, with many people seeming to engage with it."

Keeley says the exhibition will feature six of her original framed wall pieces, a large digital limited edition of Kunes On A Cloudy Day, six unframed wall pieces, and a few smaller items.

"In my work I always gravitate towards animals. Animals grab my attention and inspire me."

Keeley says she enjoys doing the kunekune pigs.

"That's why I've released a second set of prints and I'll probably go on to do more after this. My plan is to end up with quite a large series of these."

Elizabeth says the pair have never met.

"Keeley and I have been corresponding via emails. I saw her work at her exhibition earlier this year. I really like the kunes, I think they're amazing and have so much character."

Elizabeth says she is looking forward to seeing the exhibition pieces on the walls.

"It'll be interesting to see how they mix when they're put up."

Elizabeth works with marks.

"I find them so fascinating. You don't know what you get until it's done. It's a discovery of what you can do."

Fenton Street Arts Collective co-owner Jo Stallard says the exhibition is currently hanging in the building.

"I can't wait for people to see this wonderful exhibition once we're we've moved down alert levels. For now people can look at our Facebook page to see the exhibition virtually."

To keep up to date with exhibition news, visit fentonartscollective.co.nz/