Expert Turf owner Matt Wright and Taranaki Cricket's general manager Ryan Evans shake over a new partnership to support Taranaki club cricket pitches. Photo/ Supplied

The grass is looking greener for Taranaki premier club cricket pitches, which are set to benefit from a new partnership between Taranaki Cricket and Expert Turf.

Expert Turf is a lawn and turf services company founded in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Matt and Larise Wright.

Expert Turf has been announced as the new official partner for Taranaki's premier men's club cricket competitions for 2022/23.

The partnership includes a pitch assistance programme rolled out to Taranaki clubs to help them care for their wicket blocks.

Taranaki Cricket Association general manager Ryan Evans says preparing and maintaining good quality pitches can be one of the biggest investments clubs make.

"Both in upfront capital costs and with ongoing maintenance, often carried out by volunteer groundsmen. So, we're really grateful to Expert Turf for coming on board and partnering with us to enable us to deliver some expert advice and support for our clubs. We're stoked to have the business and their team of experts behind us."

A good playing surface is absolutely critical for top-quality cricket, he says.

"So we're hoping this partnership will bear fruit in the future performances of our club teams and ultimately through to our representative sides."

Expert Turf owner Matt Wright says the partnership with Taranaki Cricket was a good opportunity to combine their knowledge with the needs of the local clubs.

"We have many passionate cricketers and sports people on staff who are very excited about this partnership. We look forward to working alongside the clubs to help grow the game in Taranaki."

Ryan says three Taranaki clubs (Woodleigh, Inglewood and Hāwera United) have relaid their wicket blocks over the winter.

"It's great news as we look to focus on improving facilities for club cricket. Pitches were identified as an area for improvement a couple of seasons back, which was when we first got involved with Expert Turf, and now with a new partnership we can continue to build on that focus."

The club season is fast approaching, with the first Expert Turf Premier Grade fixtures scheduled for October 1.