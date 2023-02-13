Dwayne Duthie in front of his work High and Mighty (2023). Photo/ Percy Thomson Gallery

“To have my work on display with that of an artist whose career spans over many years is quite humbling,” says New Plymouth artist Dwayne Duthie.

Dwayne’s Double Edge Sword exhibition is on display at the Percy Thomson Gallery alongside Ewan McDougall’s exhibition Freed up in Lockdown.

Dwayne, who is at the start of his career, says exhibiting with Ewan is an honour.

“It’s quite a big deal to me. We both have a similar style and Ewan is a very talented artist. I feel our work translates well together and I appreciate the opportunities this will open up to me.”

This is Dwayne’s second solo exhibition at the gallery. The exhibition features 11 works using different mediums.

“I have five paintings that I’ve created with enamel-based paint. They are a mix of expressionist, realism and abstract. Each painting also has a sculpture that matches it. I find using different mediums can convey the different meanings behind the works.”

The theme of his works is human desire, focusing on human nature.

“I’ve used symbology in my paintings and sculptures to convey the message. These works focus on acquirement, a desire to defend, learn and connect.”

His painting High and Mighty took six months to create.

“I work on three different paintings at a time. I never plan, I just have an idea in my head and then I start paintings. For High and Mighty, I used two separate panels and worked with enamel paint. This painting shows the human desire to acquire power and influence. I’ve used downward strokes to represent the burden on that influence is passed down to people who aren’t in power.”

Dwayne is thankful for the opportunity to show his work in Percy Thomson alongside Ewan.

“Percy Thomson is great at highlighting both new and established artists in the region.

Dwayne has organised a free artist talk this month, to discuss his work more in-depth and talk about the support available for young artists.

“I want to help encourage these younger artists to show their works.”

Both Dwayne and Ewan’s exhibitions are on display until Sunday, February 26.

The Details:

What: Dwayne Duthie Artist Talk.

When: Saturday, February 18 starting at 11am.

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Stratford.

This is a free event.