Keeley Eastwood, Brad Mosen and their young son at Eastwoodhill Arboretum last autumn. Photo/ Brad Mosen

Viewers can look at shared inspiration and moments of fall in two new exhibitions in a South Taranaki gallery.

The Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera has two new exhibitions on its walls.

Capturing the Fall, with work by Brad Mosen and Keeley Eastwood from Whanganui features printmaking and photography artworks, and A Shared Inspiration by South Taranaki artists Elizabeth Harrison and Rosanne Oakes.

Keeley says it's a pleasure to showcase her work in the gallery.

"This is the first time I'm showcasing in a stand-alone gallery so that is a milestone. I'm excited to be exhibiting at the same time as Elizabeth, as we've had a joint exhibition before. Elizabeth was the one who alerted me to the space in Lysaght Watt Gallery."

She says she and her partner Brad were inspired by their family trip to Gisborne's Eastwoodhill Arboretum last autumn.

"The core part of our exhibition is our new tree and leaf-focused work."

She says she, Brad and their son enjoyed walking through the woodland tree groves.

Keeley says while Brad used his photography skills to capture the woodlands by camera, Keeley and their son collected fallen leaves so Keeley could use them in her printmaking.

To give back to the arboretum, Keeley and Brad will donate 5 per cent of the sale price of their new works associated with the arboretum to the Eastwoodhill Arboretum.

"This work includes my original framed handmade leaf monoprints, which I started making while on site at the arboretum, and Brad's photography centred around the arboretum and its trees."

She says as well as showcasing new work, they will also display some old favourites, along with reproduction prints, canvasses and greeting cards.

"We are also releasing more new nature-themed work at the exhibition, including more of Brad's photography and my first-ever released cyanotype prints. There'll be a really good mix of framed and unframed originals, premium quality fine art prints, wall art and greeting cards."

Rosanne Oakes and Elizabeth Harrison will also be showcasing their work.

Printmaker Elizabeth Harrison from Hāwera says she has shown her work in the same space as Keeley and Brad previously.

South Taranaki artists Elizabeth Harrison and Rosanne Oakes worked together on this artwork included in the exhibition. Photo/ Supplied

"We both had exhibitions on display in the Fenton Street Arts Collective. They complemented each other well so I'm pleased to showcase our work alongside them again."

Elizabeth says she and Rosanne have created pieces focused on shared inspiration.

"We go a long way back, both being teachers and then principals and then retirement. We have exhibited in galleries before at the same time however, this is the first actual joint exhibition."

She says Rosanne has a connection to the Pātea Gallery as a committee member and practising artist.

"She also has a commitment to pursuing the arts and enabling access by others to enjoy them. I have been a curator at the Lysaght Watt gallery for the last few years and have decided to pass on the position so that I can get back into the studio."

She says she and Rosanne are both print artists.

"Shared Inspiration captures our friendship long-standing, our shared development of print as a medium and the way we inspire each other as discussing what is happening in our growth as print artists."

The Details:

What: Capturing the Fall by Keeley Eastwood and Brad Mosen and A Shared Inspiration by Rosanne Oakes and Elizabeth Harrison.

Where: Lysaght Watt Gallery, Hāwera.

When: The exhibitions are on display until September 17.