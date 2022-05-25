Pat Greenfield's exhibition shows the effects of climate change on the Tongapōrutu coastline. Photo/ Supplied

Pat Greenfield's exhibition shows the effects of climate change on the Tongapōrutu coastline. Photo/ Supplied

A new exhibition showcases the staggering effects of climate change on the Tongapōrutu coastline.

The images are captured by photographer Pat Greenfield. The exhibition Impermanence is on now at New Plymouth District Council's Puke Ariki Museum.

Tongapōrutu in north Taranaki has one of the fastest eroding coastlines in the world, where erosion is measurable within our lifetime.

The 76-year-old photographer, environmental activist and self-acclaimed archivist has taken the images over the past 20 years, considering it her "contribution to society in the fight against climate change".

"We have one Earth and this can show one small part of what we are losing," says Pat.

Museum manager Colleen Mullin says she is thrilled to showcase Pat's work.

"I am sure will resonate with visitors, not just because of her stunning work, but because it shows the impacts weather and other environmental factors are having on a much-loved part of Taranaki's coastline."

The exhibition focuses on the popular Three Sisters Beach and neighbouring Four Brothers Beach.

As part of her photographic journey, Pat has also kept written records, informing her unpublished book At the Boundary of Impermanence, which she hopes to use to pass on her knowledge to others.

The Impermanence exhibition is open until November 27.