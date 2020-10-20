Excitement of live auction will help fundraising efforts for Taranaki Women's Refuge

Artist Graham Kirk is well known for his "superhero" works of art. Photo / Tammie Pittwood photography

For almost 20 years, local artists have been entering their works into Taranaki Women's Refuge art auctions to help support their work.

When it looked like Covid-19 had forced the 2020 Art for Refuge Auction to be held online, it was the enthusiasm of some of these local artists for it to 'go live' that helped make it a reality.

One of those was artist Graham Kirk, well known for his 'superhero' works. He says a live auction brings a very special atmosphere with it.

"There's nothing quite like the buzz and sense of expectation that comes with a live auction, both for the artists and the bidders, so I'm so glad that the Women's Refuge have taken that route."

Work by artist Graham Kirk will be featured in the auction. Photo / Tammie Pittwood photography

The biennial event showcases long admired creatives such as John McLean, Fern Petrie and Milarky as well as newcomers to the art scene. Taranaki Women's Refuge relationships manager Shona Smith says it has been inspiring to work with them.

"We have been capturing film and images working with Mark Lahood films and Tammie Pitwood Photography. Getting to spend that time with some of the artists has been an incredible experience. We have an abundance of talented artists in Taranaki and we are excited to celebrate that with our community."

Domestic violence remains a serious issue in New Zealand. In the 12 months ending June 2020 police had attended 5463 domestic violence incidents in Taranaki alone. Funds raised from the auction will go towards programmes that Taranaki Women's Refuge runs to support positive change in domestic violence locally.

Although corporate tickets have already sold out, there are general admission tickets available for the November 13 event for $10 from Taranaki Women's Refuge office, Home Love and Mette K or The Virtue.

Graham says he is looking forward to an exciting event.

"I get a definite sense that they've pulled out all the stops to make this a very successful event, so roll up folks. It's going to be a great occasion - and I can't think of a better beneficiary than the Taranaki Women's Refuge."