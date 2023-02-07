Stratford Primary School's new entrants who started this year and at the end of last year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Like many children throughout the country, new entrants in Taranaki have grabbed their school bags and started their primary school journey.

At Stratford Primary School, nine new entrants walked into the school gates last week and have been busy settling in and finding their way around the school.

Bede Janaway, 5, likes playing with his friends at school.

“It’s a lot of fun. I play with my friends on the playground.”

While Bede is new to the school himself, he has had plenty of help from his sister, River.

“I see her around school sometimes. She shows me where to go. That makes me happy.”

Mataia Petene, also 5, says he likes everything about school.

“I think school is cool. I like sitting on the mat, doing my work and also playing with my new friends.”

Annaya Kumar, 6, also started school this year.

“I like playing with my friends. My older sister Deesha also started at school at the same time as me so we’re working it out together. We have both made lots of friends.”

Stratford Primary School associate principal Deborah Campbell says six more new entrants are starting at the school by the end of the term, with about 21 to join the school community by the end of the year.

“We have a number of kindergartens and daycares that visit us during the year. We do individual transitions for our pupils and their whānau to cater for their individual needs. Everyone is different and our transition style is suited to that.”

The school welcomed the new entrants, their families and staff with a pōwhiri last Tuesday.

At St Joseph’s School Stratford, seven new entrants and their families were welcomed with a mihi whakatauki on the first day of the school term.

St Joseph's School Stratford's new entrants. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Room 1 teacher Kay Linders says the school embraces and looks after its new entrants, with the new-entrant class Room 1 paired up with Room 10 (Year 8) through the buddy class system.

New entrant Sadie Trainor, 5, is already familiar with her new school, with both her big sister and her father already at the school.

“My sister Sophia has shown me around the school. My dad is the Room 8 teacher so I come to school with him and my sister. It’s pretty cool.”

Sam Borg, 5, also has family at the school, with his brother Olly, 7, attending the school.

“I like playing with Lego and the train tracks. I’ve learnt a lot about school. When the bell goes I know to come back inside and that it’s kai time.”

Cillian Morton, 5, also likes playing with Lego and has enjoyed their drawing activities.

“We’ve drawn ourselves and will paint them to go on the wall. That was pretty fun.”