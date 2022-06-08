The workshop will teach farmers how to get the best out of their ewes. Photo/ Unsplash

A workshop will provide farmers with the information and skills to utilise feed budgeting and ewe body condition scoring (BCS).

Beef + Lamb NZ extension manager Jason Griffin says with ewe pregnancy scanning starting around the region, it's important for farmers to think of how they'll use that scanning information to manage their ewes over the next few months.

"Putting a hand on ewes to assess their body condition at scanning will identify ewes outside the ideal range of 3 to 3.5. For sheep with a BCS under 3, you need to ensure these ewes are preferentially fed. This becomes even more important if they are carrying multiples."

Jason says at the ewe body condition scoring and feed budgeting workshop in Eltham, farmers will learn a range of skills.

"These include why body condition scoring is better than weight as a monitoring tool, how to quickly body condition score ewes, how to manage tail-end ewes pre-mating, increase weight of lamb weaned, and how a split mob approach (based on ewe condition) will utilise feed most efficiently."

He says ewes with a BCS of 3 to 3.5 need to be maintained at this ideal range.

"For the big girls with scores over 3.5 – these ewes could be used to clean up paddocks with lower nutritional value so that you can save the best feed for those in-lamb ewes that need fattening. However, be careful not to make sudden changes in feed as this can lead to metabolic problems. Remember that late-pregnancy feed requirements increase closer to lambing. Assessing pasture covers, and calculating a feed budget through to weaning allows you to better utilise feed grown and match feed demand to supply."

He says speakers for the workshop include Tom Fraser and Trevor Cook.

"Few people are as well respected in the farm systems science space as Tom Fraser of Fraser Pastoral and veterinarian Trevor Cook, well known by farmers around the country for his work in farm consultancy, extension and research."

Jason says the event is filling up quick and encourages people to register.

"It's a worthwhile workshop."

When attending the workshop, he says it's important for farmers to ensure they have clean footwear and vehicles are not carrying fresh muck or vegetation.

"This will help reduce the risk of spreading weeds, pests and diseases onto our host farms and across our country. To stay clean, we need to be clean. We also ask people to bring their own lunch."

The details:

What: B+LNZ Ewe Body Condition Scoring and Feed Budgeting Workshop in Eltham.

When: Monday, June 13, 1pm-4.30pm.

To register, email Renee.Cummins@beeflambnz.com